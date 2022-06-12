1er tour des législatives : tous les résultats commune par commune

Les électeurs ont visiblement boudé ce 1er tour des élections législatives en Martinique, avec seulement 21,67% de participation. L’abstention est très importante. Quatre binômes s’affronteront au second tour dans chacune des circonscriptions. Le détail ici, à travers la carte interactive ainsi que le résultat des votes dans les communes.
1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 51 voix (1,62%)
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 34 voix (1,08%)
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 101 voix (3,21%)
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 36 voix (1,14%)
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 18 voix (0,57%)
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 582 voix (18,51%)
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 131 voix (4,17%)
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 4 voix (0,13%)
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 286 voix (9,09%)
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 26 voix (0,83%)
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 17 voix (0,54%)
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 201 voix (6,39%)
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 957 voix (30,43%)
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 75 voix (2,38%)
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 496 voix (15,77%)
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 124 voix (3,94%)
17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 6 voix (0,19%)Gros-Morne1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 349 voix (25,51%)
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 17 voix (1,24%)
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 69 voix (5,04%)
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 2 voix (0,15%)
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 32 voix (2,34%)
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 271 voix (19,81%)
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 130 (9,50%)
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 37 voix (2,70%)
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 70 voix (5,12%)
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 7 voix (0,51%)
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 12 voix (0,88%)
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 143 voix (10,45%)
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 24 voix (1,75%)
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 22 voix (1,61%)
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 135 voix (9,87%)
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 43 voix (3,14%)
17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 4 voix (0,37%)Le Lamentin1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 71 voix (1,38%)
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 177 voix (3,43%)
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 1188 voix (23,04%)
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 50 voix (0,97%)
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 91 voix (1,76%)
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 1169 voix (22,67%)
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 404 voix (7,84%)
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 36 voix (0,70%)
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 537 voix (10,42%)
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 30 voix (0,58%)
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 151 voix (2,93%)
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 623 voix (12,08%)
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 87 voix (1,69%)
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 74 voix (1,44%)
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 241 voix (4,67%)
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 184 voix (3,57%)17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 43 voix (0,83%)
Le Robert1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 69 voix (2,06%)
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 21 voix (0,63%)
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 189 voix (5,64%)
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 49 voix (1,13%)
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 466 voix (13,88%)
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 346 voix (10,44%)
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 196 voix (6,09%)
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 22 voix (0,36%)
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 228 voix (7,01%)
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 23 voix (0,75%)
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 60 voix (1,61%)
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 305 voix (9,16%)
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 55 voix (1,76%)
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 114 voix (1,25%)
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 1075 voix (34,14%)
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 119 voix (3,67%)
17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 14 voix (0,42%)Trinité1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 55 voix (2,92%)
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 17 voix (0,90%)
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 236 voix (12,54%)
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 31 voix (1,65%)
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 18 voix (0,96%)
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 292 voix (15,52%)
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 294 voix (15,62%)
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 3 voix (0,08%)
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 184 voix (1,81%)
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 10 voix (0,10%)
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 54 voix (0,33%)
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 345 voix (18,33%)
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 52 voix (2,36%)
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 34 voix (1,86%)
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 192 voix (8,08%)
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 90 voix (4,78%)
17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 10 voix (0,83%)
2ème circonscription (Nord)
Marcellin Nadeau et Justin Pamphile au 2nd tour. –
L’Ajoupa-Bouillon
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 1 voix (0,43%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 51 voix (21,70%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 21 voix (8,94%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 5 voix (2,13%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 4 voix (1,70%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 25 voix (10,64%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 24 voix (10,21%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 62 voix (26,38%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 37 voix (15,74%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 1 voix (0,43%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 4 voix (1,70%)Basse-Pointe1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 1 voix (0,21%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 83 voix (17,44%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 63 voix (13,24%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 17 voix (3,57%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 5 voix (1,05%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 10 voix (2,10%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 76 voix (15,97%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 208 voix (43,70%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 11 voix (2,31%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 1 voix (0,21%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 1 voix (0,21%)
Bellefontaine
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 5 voix (1,51%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :175 voix (52,71%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 46 voix (13,86%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 15 voix (4,52%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 4 voix (1,20%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 1 voix (0,30%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 18 voix (5,42%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 52 voix (15,66%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 11 voix (3,31%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 4 voix (1,20%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 1 voix (0,30%
Le Carbet
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 8 voix (1,13%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 328 voix (46,26%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 125 voix (17,63%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 27 voix (3,81%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 11 voix (1,55%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 4 voix (0,56%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 72 voix (10,16%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 88 voix (12,41%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 39 voix (5,50%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 5 voix (0,71%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 2 voix (0,28%)
Case-Pilote
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 13 voix (1,76%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 236 voix (32,02%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 162 voix (21,98%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) 26 voix (3,53%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) 35 voix (4,75%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) 4 voix (0,54%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) 81 voix (10,99%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) 109 voix (14,79%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) 58 voix (7,87%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) 6 voix (0,81%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) 7 voix (0,95%)
Fonds Saint-Denis
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 2 voix (2,67%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 37 voix (49,33%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 7 voix (9,33%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 3 voix (4%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 1 voix (1,33%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) 0 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 6 voix (8%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 17 voix (22,67%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 2 voix (2,67%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 0 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 0 voix
Grand-Rivière
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 0 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 50 voix (48,08%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 5 voix (5,77%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 0 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 0 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 2 voix (1,92%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 6 voix (5,77%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 40 voix (38,46%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 0 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 0 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 0 voix
Le Lorrain
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 12 voix (0,67%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 163 voix (9,07%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 80 voix (4,45%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 30 voix (1,67%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 7 voix (0,39%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 8 voix (0,44%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 70 voix (3,89%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 1385 voix (77,03%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 31 voix (1,72%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 7 voix (0,28%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 7 voix (0,39%)
Macouba
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 2 voix (2,17%)2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 17 voix (18,48%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 2 voix (2,17%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 0 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 5 voix (5,43%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 5 voix (5,43%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 5 voix (5,43%)8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 50 voix (54,35%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 1 voix (1,09%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 5 voix (5,43%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 0 voixLe Marigot
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 9 voix (1,45%)2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 240 voix (38,77%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 45 voix (7,27%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 12 voix (1,94%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 3 voix (0,48%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 4 voix (0,65%)7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 105 voix (16,96%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) 181 voix (29,24%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 9 voix (1,45%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 6 voix (0,97%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 5 voix (0,81%)Le Morne-Rouge
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 15 voix (2,01%)2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 253 voix (33,87%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 85 voix (11,38%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 49 voix (6,56%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 18 voix (2,41%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 10 voix (1,34%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 141 voix (18,88%)8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 136 voix (18,21%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 32 voix (4,28%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 4 voix (0,54%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 4 voix (0,54%)Le Morne-Vert
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 7 voix (1,93%)2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 170 voix (46,83%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 50 voix (13,77%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 18 voix (4,96%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 14 voix (3,86%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 2 voix (0,55%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 43 voix (11,85%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 44 voix (12,12%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 11 voix (3,03%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 0 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 4 voix (1,10%)Le Prêcheur
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 0 voix2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 514 voix (89,24%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 8 voix (1,39%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 4 voix (0,69%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 0 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 0 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 5 voix (0,87%)8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 38 voix (6,60%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 4 voix (0,69%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 0 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 3 voix (0,52%)Saint-Joseph
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 30 voix (1,74%)2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 466 voix (27,09%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 298 voix (17,33%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 113 voix (6,57%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 43 voix (2,50%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 18 voix (1,05%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 173 voix (10,06%)8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 414 voix (24,07%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 117 voix (6,80%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 24 voix (1,40%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 24 voix (1,40%)Sainte-Marie
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 30 voix (1%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 321 voix (10,73%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 286 voix (9,56%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 71 voix (2,37%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 14 voix (0,47%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 22 voix (0,74%)7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 1393 voix (46,54%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 756 voix (25,26%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 70 voix (2,34%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 18 voix (0,6%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 12 voix (0,4%)Saint-Pierre
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 9 voix (1,09%)2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 424 voix (51,58%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 61 voix (7,42%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 50 voix (6,08%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 13 voix (1,58%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 4 voix (0,49%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 103 voix (12,53%)8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 115 voix (13,99%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 29 voix (3,53%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 3 voix (0,36%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 11 voix (1,34%)Schoelcher
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 68 voix (1,84%)2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 908 voix (24,55%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 782 voix (21,14%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 158 voix (4,27%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 141 voix (3,81%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 36 voix (0,97%)7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 809 voix (21,87%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 465 voix (12,57%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 259 voix (7%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 35 voix (0,95%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 38 voix (1,03%)3ème circonscription (Fort-de-France)
Johnny Hajjar et Francis Carole au 2nd tour. –
1 – M. Gabriel JEAN-MARIE (DXG) : 243 voix (2,01%)
2 – Mme Nathalie JOS (REG) : 684 voix (5,66%)
3 – Mme Isabelle MOLE (UDI) : 195 voix (1,61%
4 – M. Cédric CRAMPON (RN) : 413 voix (3,42%)
5 – M. Daniel ROBIN (DVG) : 597 voix (4,94%)
6 – M. Francis CAROLE (REG) : 2288 voix (18,95%)
7 – Mme Marie-Jeanne Françoise JEANVILLE (REC) : 180 voix (1,49%)
8 – Mme Audrey Arielle GIRAUD (ENS) : 420 voix (3,48%)
9 – M. Jean-Michel JEAN-BAPTISTE (DVG) : 684 voix (5,66%)
10 – M. Thierry RENARD (FI) : 1679 voix (13,90%)
11 – M. Joël BARDET (REG) : 180 voix (1,49%)
12 – M. Johnny HAJJAR (DVG) : 4471 voix (37,03%)
13 – M. Noël NEMOUTHE (REG) : 41 voix (0,34%)
4ème circonscription (Sud)
Jean-Philippe Nilor et Alfred Marie-Jeanne au 2nd tour. –
Les Anses d’Arlet
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 270 (29,13%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 0
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 25 (2,70%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 9 (0,97%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 9 (0,97%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 0
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 24 (2,59%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 9 (0,97%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 11 (1,19%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 4 (0,43%)
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 232 (25,03%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 3 (0,32%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 1 (0,11%)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 330 (35,60%)
Le Diamant
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 69 voix (3,58%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) 3 voix (0,20%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) 85 voix (4,68%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) 11 voix (0,72%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) 52 voix (3,58%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) 1 voix (0,07%)7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) 537 voix (42,39%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) 43 voix (2,60%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) 29 voix (1,82%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) 10 voix (0,72%)11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) 392 voix (25,81%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) 6 voix (0,20%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) 3 voix (0,26%)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) 213 voix (13,39%)Ducos
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 188 voix (6%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 5 voix (0,16%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 106 voix (3,38%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 51 voix (1,63%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 55 voix (1,76%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 8 voix (0,26%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 151 voix (4,82%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 130 voix (4,15%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 61 voix (1,95%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 11 voix (0,35%)11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1592 voix (50,81%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 27 voix (0,86%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 16 voix (0,51%)14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 732 voix (23,36%)Le Marin
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 167 voix (11,82%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 6 voix (0,42%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 56 voix (3,96%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 21 voix (1,49%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 26 voix (1,84%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 4 voix (0,28%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 108 voix (7,64%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 36 voix (2,55%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 13 voix (0,92%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 10 voix (0,71%)11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 600 voix (42,46%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 9 voix (0,64%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 6 voix (0,42%)14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 351 voix (24,84%)Rivière-Pilote
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 32 voix (1,15%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 3 voix (0,11%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 34 voix (1,22%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 16 voix (0,57%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 9 voix (0,32%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 3 voix (0,11%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 25 voix (0,89%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 25 voix (0,89%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 14 voix (0,50%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 3 voix (0,11%)11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1027 voix (36,76%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 5 voix (0,18%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 2 voix (0,07%)14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 1596 voix (57,12%)Rivière-Salée
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 166 voix (8,52%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 6 voix (0,31%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 86 voix (4,41%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 29 voix (1,49%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 59 voix (3,03%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 3 voix (0,15%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 120 voix (6,16%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 74 voix (3,80%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 52 voix (2,67%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 8 voix (0,41%)11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 877 voix (45,02%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 29 voix (1,49%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 11 voix (0,56%)14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 428 voix (21,97%)
Sainte-Anne
1- M. David DINAL (DVG) : 53 voix (6,57%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 6 voix (0,74%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 31 voix (3,84%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) 66 voix (8,18%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) 15 voix (1,86%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) 2 voix (0,25%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) 41 voix (5,08%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) 31 voix (3, 84%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) 31 voix (3,84%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) 5 voix (0,62%)
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) 393 voix (48,70%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) 3 voix (0,37%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) 7 voix (0,87%)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :123 voix (15,24%)
Saint-Esprit
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 71 voix (4,68%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 4 voix (0,26%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 31 voix (2,04%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 34 voix (2,24%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 9 voix (0,59%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 4 voix (0,26%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 59 voix (3,89%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 48 voix (3,17%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 28 voix (1,85%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 6 voix (0,40%)11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 823 voix (54,29%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 17 voix (1,12%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 7 voix (0,46%)14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 375 voix (24,74%)Sainte-Luce
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 223 voix (10,12%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 1 voix (0,05%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 85 voix (3,86%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 27 voix (1,23%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 28 voix (1,27%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 8 voix (0,36%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 111 voix (5,04%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 67 voix (3,04%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 47 voix (2,13%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 10 voix (0,45%)11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1350 voix (61,28%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 15 voix (0,68%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 7 voix (0,32%)14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 224 voix (10,17%)Trois-Îlets
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 139 voix (10,27%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) 1 voix (0,07%)3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 181 voix (13,38%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 47 voix (3,47%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 69 voix (5,10%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 37 voix (2,73)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 55 voix (4,07%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 83 voix (6,13%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 65 voix (4,80%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 26 voix (1,92%)11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 438 voix (32,37%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 22 voix (1,63%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 20 voix (1,48%)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 170 voix (12,56%)Le Vauclin
1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 74 voix (5,33%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 5 voix (0,36%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 48 voix (3,46%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 18 voix (1,30%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 29 voix (2,09%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 9 voix (0,65%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 84 voix (6,05%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 47 voix (3,38%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 65 voix (4,68%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 8 voix (0,58%)
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 638 voix (45,93%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 11 voix (0,79%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 7 voix (0,50%)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 346 voix (24,91%)