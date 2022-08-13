Bennett sur un deuxième sacre d’affilée ?

Le détenteur en titre du Tour de Guadeloupe a réalisé un festival aujourd’hui, qui conjugué à la défaillance d’Alexys Brunel, lui permet de récupérer le maillot jaune juste avant l’ultime étape. Eustache descend du podium et sort du top 10, complété par Carnier.

L’étape entre Pointe-Noire à Bouillante, soit 138, 5 km, a été un vrai chemin de croix pour Alexys Brunel. Irrésistible la veille lors du contre-la-montre individuel, le sociétaire de l’USL a littéralement sombré ce samedi.

Terminant avec une demi-heure de retard sur Robin Plamondon (PT U23), le vainqueur de cette 9e étape.

La traversée des Mamelles aura laissé des traces dans les organismes.

Le groupe de tête qui s’est formé au moment de son ascension avec Brandon Baret-Ajax (ERG), Fendley Boyeau (USL), Meving Gene (CSCA) et Philgy Palmiste (TA/UVN), est rejoint par Stéfan Bennett (ETPC), Matisse Julien et Robin Plamondon (PT U23), Célestin Guillon et Florian Rapiteau (Laval Cycling 53),Tom Donnenwirth (UVMG), Gabriel Reguero-Corral (RCC) et Axel Carnier (Martinique).

Plamondon, meilleur jeune

La présence de Bennett aux avant-postes est une menace pour le maillot jaune.

L’écart va s’accentuer, les malheurs de Brunel aussi. En plus de ne pouvoir refaire son retard, entre autres soucis, le porteur de la tunique or, a une altercation avec le véhicule suiveur de l’UVMG, il s’énerve, puis est contraint de changer de vélo. Autant dire que ce fut une journée noire pour l’ancien coéquipier de Tadej Pogacar (double vainqueur du Tour de France), il y a encore quelques mois. Il rentrera en 50e position à 30 minutes du vainqueur.

Entre-temps, devant où un groupe de six s’est formé, avec Bennett, Donnenwirth, Guillon, Védel, Reguero-Corral et Plamondon, ce dernier fausse compagnie à ses compagnons de route pour l’emporter en solitaire. Et chiper le maillot blanc du meilleur jeune à son équipier Kylian Sénicourt.

Bennett passe en jaune, et est bien placé pour remporter le Tour pour la deuxième fois d’affilée. Donnenwirth retrouve le podium. Et Guillon le complète.

Concernant les Martiniquais, Carnier perd 2 places, mais reste dans le top 10, qu’il complète. Eustache, 3e avant l’étape, en sort, pour se retrouver 12e.

Pour l’ultime étape dimanche, les coureurs rallieront le Gosier à Baie-Mahault, soit 147,1 km de course.