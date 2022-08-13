Bennett sur un deuxième sacre d’affilée ?

L’étape
1.Robin Plamondon (PT U23) en 3h32’05”
2.Tom Donnenwirth (UVMG) à 1′
3.Stevan Bennett (ETPC) à 1’16”
4.Gabin Védel (GSCC) à 1’19”
5. Gabriel Reguero-Corral (RCC) à 1’30”
…
10.Axel Carnier (Martinique) à 9’13”
25.Cédric Eustache (TMC) à 17’27”
38.Brandon Baret-Ajax (ERG) à 23’09”
43.Mickaël Stanislas (Martinique) à 25’12”
62.Johan Gobin (Martinique) à 33’56”
77.Dylan Jacques (Martinique) à 34’43”
85.Jean-Christophe Florimond (Martinique) à 38’05”
Le général
1.Stefan Bennett (ETPC) en 26h44’41”
2.Tom Donnenwirth (UVMG) à 2’44”
3.Célestin Guillon (Laval Cycling 53) à 4’13”
4.Robin Plamondon (PT U23) à 5’13”
5.Gabriel Reguero-Corral (RCC) à 5’34”
…
7.Axel Carnier (Martinique) à 12’50”
12.Eustache (TMC) à 18’19”
50.Mickaël Stanislas (Martinique) à 1h17’23”
57.Dylan Jacques (Martinique) à 1h21’59”
59.Brandon Baret-Ajax (ERG) à 1h22’25”
64.Jean-Christophe Florimond (Martinique) à 1h24’20”
72.Johan Gobin (Martinique) à 1h34’14”