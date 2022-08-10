Découvrez l’étape du jour

Départ
Départ réel : Giratoire Kassaverie : 0,000km – 10 : 00
Sainte Marie Ecole :
5,400km – 10 : 08
GOYAVE / Goyave Bourg (sprint 1) : 10,600km – 10 : 16
Carrefour la Rose :
12,700km – 10 : 19
PETIT-BOURG / Vernou Sommet (GPM3) :
27,400km – 10 : 43
Arnouville TDF (sprint 2) :
37,200km – 10 : 57
BAIE-MAHAULT / Destrelan : 40,700km – 11 : 02
Carrefour Fontarabie :
71,000km – 11 : 49
Prise d’eau Eglise :
71,700km – 11 : 50
PETIT-BOURG / Giratoire Barbotteau : 73,000km – 11 :…
France-Antilles Guadeloupe
269 mots – 10.08.2022