Découvrez l’étape du jour

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Découvrez l’étape du jour
The content originally appeared on: Guadeloupe FranceAntilles

Départ

Départ réel : Giratoire Kassaverie : 0,000km – 10 : 00

Sainte Marie Ecole :

5,400km – 10 : 08

GOYAVE / Goyave Bourg (sprint 1) : 10,600km – 10 : 16

Carrefour la Rose :

12,700km – 10 : 19

PETIT-BOURG / Vernou Sommet (GPM3) :

27,400km – 10 : 43

Arnouville TDF (sprint 2) :

37,200km – 10 : 57

BAIE-MAHAULT / Destrelan : 40,700km – 11 : 02

See also

Carrefour Fontarabie :

71,000km – 11 : 49

Prise d’eau Eglise :

71,700km – 11 : 50

PETIT-BOURG / Giratoire Barbotteau : 73,000km – 11 :…


France-Antilles Guadeloupe
269 mots – 10.08.2022

French Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols