Feu d’habitation aux ABYMES

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Feu d’habitation aux ABYMES
The content originally appeared on: Guadeloupe FranceAntilles
Les pompiers ont été appelés en milieu de matinée ce dimanche matin pour un feu d’habitaion aux Abymes.
French Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols