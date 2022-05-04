It’s Time SXM Foundation Extends Congratulations to Carnival Troupe Blue Etoile – StMaartenNews.com – News Views Reviews & Interviews

Mr. Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin of Its Time SXM Foundation: “In light of our foundation’s drive to be a part and contributor of activities that enhance the development of our people, weather it be in sports, education, and of course cultural arts, it was an easy decision to support this production. We were approached and we said yes! We thank Blue Etoile Production for considering for considering It’s Time SXM. Together we can achieve more as a community, and clearly this time for another big win. We congratulate them and look forward to a continued positive relationship in the future.”

Mr. Marlin continued: “We are here for the long haul and will continue to recognize and support initiatives that enforce togetherness, and development of our people. We have many talented and dedicated St. Maarteners, and our foundation will continue to honor and support them within the scope of the resources that our foundation is able to muster. Resources which include the support of the public at large. So, we take the opportunity to thank the people of St Maarten as well, for their support, participation and understanding that together we can achieve more.”