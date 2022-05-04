It’s Time SXM Foundation Extends Congratulations to Carnival Troupe Blue Etoile – StMaartenNews.com – News Views Reviews & Interviews

PHILIPSBURG — It’s Time SXM Foundation is proud to have been a sponsor of the Blue Etoile Carnival Troup. Through the continued strong commitment, dedication and sound planning of troupe leader Nathalie Parotte-Van Heyningen and section leader Rena Richardson, the Troup Blue Etoile has won the best senior troupe for the third consecutive time.
Mr. Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin of Its Time SXM Foundation: “In light of our foundation’s drive to be a part and contributor of activities that enhance the development of our people, weather it be in sports, education, and of course cultural arts, it was an easy decision to support this production. We were approached and we said yes! We thank Blue Etoile Production for considering for considering It’s Time SXM. Together we can achieve more as a community, and clearly this time for another big win. We congratulate them and look forward to a continued positive relationship in the future.”
It’s Time SXM Foundation, which was established and launched in the last quarter of 2021, remains committed to the community of St. Maarten. In its short existence, the foundation kicked off the Christmas cheer with a children’s Christmas Fun Day at McDonalds Restaurant in Dutch Quarter, followed by two contributions to Carnival this year, including the food sales fundraising initiative in collaboration with Kreative Juices Restaurant in support of the carnival pageantry participants.
Mr. Marlin continued: “We are here for the long haul and will continue to recognize and support initiatives that enforce togetherness, and development of our people. We have many talented and dedicated St. Maarteners, and our foundation will continue to honor and support them within the scope of the resources that our foundation is able to muster. Resources which include the support of the public at large. So, we take the opportunity to thank the people of St Maarten as well, for their support, participation and understanding that together we can achieve more.”