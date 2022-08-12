Le bon chrono de Cédric Eustache

CYCLISME. 71E TOUR DE GUADELOUPE. 8E ETAPE

Mathurin Mayoulika
Vendredi 12 Août 2022 – 09h15

4e du contre-la-montre, Cédric Eustache (TMC) complète le podium du général. – HT

Auteur d’un bon contre-la-montre, loin du duel entre Brunel et Bennett, le coureur martiniquais de la Team Madras Cycling s’est montré plus rapide que Rapiteau blessé et Centrone dépassé, ce qui lui vaut de retrouver une place sur le podium du général qu’il complète.

Déjà troisième général, à l’issue de l’étape de mardi, avant de perdre des places le lendemain, Cédric Eustache (TMC) a retrouvé des couleurs ce samedi.

Dans le contre-la-montre ralliant Le Moule à Anse-Bertrand (30,6 km), il s’est classé 4e. à 2’03” d’Alexys Brunel (USL).

5e au départ de l’étape, le sociétaire de la Team Madras Cycling, remonte au classement, et devance Florian Rapiteau (Laval Cycling 53) de 4 secondes.

Parti dernier du contre-la-montre, Alexys Brunel s’est montré impitoyable face Florian Rapiteau, lancé deux minutes avant lui, qu’il a dépassé. .

Stefan Bennett (ETPC),profite de cette situation et passe de la 3e place à la 2e au général.

Axel Carnier (sélection de Martinique), 6e avant l’étape perd deux places au classement général.

Samedi, les coureurs rallieront Pointe=Noire à Bouillante, soit 138, 5 km.

Les classements 

L’étape

1.Alexys Brunel (USL) en 36’15”

2.Stefan Bennett (ETPC) à 1’07”

3.Matisse Julien (PT U23) à 2’02”

4.Cédric Eustache (TMC) à 2’03”

5.Matthéis Oliver (TMTW) à 2’30”

28. Axel Carnier (Martinique) à 4’43”

46.Brandon Baret-Ajax (Martinique) à 6’08”

80.Johan Gobin (Martinique) à 8’16”

89.Mickaël Stanislas (Martinique) à 8’58”

90.Jean-Christophe Florimond (Martinique) à 9’06”

92.Dylan Jacques (Martinique) à 9’24”

 

Le général

1.Alexys Brunel (USL) en 23h07’06”

2.Stefan Bennett (ETPC) à 4’24”

3.Cédric Eustache (TMC) à 6’22”

4.Florian Rapiteau (Laval Cycling 53) à 6’26”

5.Tom Donnenwirth (UVMG) à 7’23”

8.Axel Carnier (Martinique) à 9’07”

54.Jean-Christophe Florimond (Martinique) à 51’45”

56.Dylan Jacques (Martinique) à 52’46”

64.Mickaël Stanislas (Martinique) à 57’41”

71.Brandon Baret-Ajax (ERG) à 1h04’46”

72.Johan Gobin (Martinique) à 1h05’48”

