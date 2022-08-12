Le bon chrono de Cédric Eustache

L’étape
1.Alexys Brunel (USL) en 36’15”
2.Stefan Bennett (ETPC) à 1’07”
3.Matisse Julien (PT U23) à 2’02”
4.Cédric Eustache (TMC) à 2’03”
5.Matthéis Oliver (TMTW) à 2’30”
…
28. Axel Carnier (Martinique) à 4’43”
46.Brandon Baret-Ajax (Martinique) à 6’08”
80.Johan Gobin (Martinique) à 8’16”
89.Mickaël Stanislas (Martinique) à 8’58”
90.Jean-Christophe Florimond (Martinique) à 9’06”
92.Dylan Jacques (Martinique) à 9’24”
Le général
1.Alexys Brunel (USL) en 23h07’06”
2.Stefan Bennett (ETPC) à 4’24”
3.Cédric Eustache (TMC) à 6’22”
4.Florian Rapiteau (Laval Cycling 53) à 6’26”
5.Tom Donnenwirth (UVMG) à 7’23”
…
8.Axel Carnier (Martinique) à 9’07”
54.Jean-Christophe Florimond (Martinique) à 51’45”
56.Dylan Jacques (Martinique) à 52’46”
64.Mickaël Stanislas (Martinique) à 57’41”
71.Brandon Baret-Ajax (ERG) à 1h04’46”
72.Johan Gobin (Martinique) à 1h05’48”