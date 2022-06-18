Législatives: la carte des résultats du second tour commune par commune en Guadeloupe

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Législatives: la carte des résultats du second tour commune par commune en Guadeloupe
The content originally appeared on: Guadeloupe FranceAntilles
Réduire la taille du texte
Agrandir la taille du texte

Envoyer à un ami
0

Rédaction web
Samedi 18 Juin 2022 – 15h40

LEGISLATIVES 2022 : Résultats commune par commune en Guadeloupe – Studio 972

Les électeurs Guadeloupéens ont déserté les bureaux de vote lors de ce second tour des élections législatives avec seulement 26,71 % de participation. Vous découvrirez qui sont les nouveaux députés des 4 circonscriptions de l’archipel au fur et à mesure de la publication des résultats. Retrouvez le détail des résultats par circonscriptions et par communes.

1ère circonscription:

Les Abymes
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique

Pointe-à-Pitre
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique

Morne-à-l’Eau
Olivier Serva : 2 613 votes (80,25%)
Dominique Biras : 596 votes (19,75%)

Grand-Bourg
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique

Saint-Louis
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique

Capesterre de Marie-Galante
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique

2ème circonscription:

Anse-Bertrand
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian

Désirade
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian

Gosier
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian

Moule
Justine Bénin : 3049 voix
Christian Baptiste : 3031 voix

Petit Canal
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian

Port-Louis
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian

Sainte-Anne
M. BAPTISTE Christian
Mme BENIN Justine

Saint-François
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian

3ème circonscription:

Baie-Mahault
M. TOLASSY Rody
M. MATHIASIN Max

Deshaies
M. MATHIASIN Max
M. TOLASSY Rody

Goyave
Rody Tolassy : 677 votes récoltés (51,56 %)
Max Mathiasin : 636 votes récoltés (48,44%)

Lamentin
Rody Tolassy : 1 845 votes (53 %)
Max Mathiasin : 1 649 votes (47 %)

Petit-Bourg
Max Mathiasin : 2 641 (14,74 %)
Rody Tolassy : 2 268 (12,66 %)

Pointe-Noire
M. TOLASSY Rody
M. MATHIASIN Max

Sainte-Rose
M. TOLASSY Rody
M. MATHIASIN Max

4ème circonscription :

See also

Baillif
Elie CALIFER:

Basse-Terre
Elie CALIFER :

Bouillante
Elie CALIFER :

Capesterre-Belle-Eau
Elie CALIFER :

Gourbeyre
Elie CALIFER :

Saint-Claude
Elie CALIFER :

Terre de Bas
M. CALIFER Elie :

Terre de Haut
M. CALIFER Elie :

Trois-Rivières
M. CALIFER Elie :

Vieux-Fort
Elie CALIFER :

Vieux-Habitants
M. CALIFER Elie :

Sur le même sujet


Législatives : Place au second tour ce samedi


Thèmes :ELECTIONS


1er tour des législatives : la carte des résultats par circonscriptions et commune par commune


Thèmes :ELECTIONS

 

Réduire la taille du texte
Agrandir la taille du texte

Envoyer à un ami
0

French Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols