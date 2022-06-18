Législatives: la carte des résultats du second tour commune par commune en Guadeloupe

1ère circonscription:
Les Abymes
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique
Pointe-à-Pitre
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique
Morne-à-l’Eau
Olivier Serva : 2 613 votes (80,25%)
Dominique Biras : 596 votes (19,75%)
Grand-Bourg
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique
Saint-Louis
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique
Capesterre de Marie-Galante
M. SERVA Olivier
M. BIRAS Dominique
2ème circonscription:
Anse-Bertrand
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian
Désirade
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian
Gosier
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian
Moule
Justine Bénin : 3049 voix
Christian Baptiste : 3031 voix
Petit Canal
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian
Port-Louis
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian
Sainte-Anne
M. BAPTISTE Christian
Mme BENIN Justine
Saint-François
Mme BENIN Justine
M. BAPTISTE Christian
3ème circonscription:
Baie-Mahault
M. TOLASSY Rody
M. MATHIASIN Max
Deshaies
M. MATHIASIN Max
M. TOLASSY Rody
Goyave
Rody Tolassy : 677 votes récoltés (51,56 %)
Max Mathiasin : 636 votes récoltés (48,44%)
Lamentin
Rody Tolassy : 1 845 votes (53 %)
Max Mathiasin : 1 649 votes (47 %)
Petit-Bourg
Max Mathiasin : 2 641 (14,74 %)
Rody Tolassy : 2 268 (12,66 %)
Pointe-Noire
M. TOLASSY Rody
M. MATHIASIN Max
Sainte-Rose
M. TOLASSY Rody
M. MATHIASIN Max
4ème circonscription :
Baillif
Elie CALIFER:
Basse-Terre
Elie CALIFER :
Bouillante
Elie CALIFER :
Capesterre-Belle-Eau
Elie CALIFER :
Gourbeyre
Elie CALIFER :
Saint-Claude
Elie CALIFER :
Terre de Bas
M. CALIFER Elie :
Terre de Haut
M. CALIFER Elie :
Trois-Rivières
M. CALIFER Elie :
Vieux-Fort
Elie CALIFER :
Vieux-Habitants
M. CALIFER Elie :