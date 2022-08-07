Minister Ottley launches training program for aspiring entrepreneurs – StMaartenNews.com – News Views Reviews & Interviews

The content originally appeared on: StMaartenNews

Share This



























PHILIPSBURG — Acting Minister of Tourism and Economy Omar Ottley signed a service level agreement with A&A Accounting for a training program that aims to help 25 aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to bring their business skills to the next level.

A & A Accounting, was founded in 2011 by financial analyst and small business coach and instructor Ann Marlin-Evans, who will lead the training program.

The objective is to teach entrepreneurs how to start a business or how to sustain an existing enterprise through structural training. Participants will develop entrepreneurial abilities and skills.

Paricipants will also be able to apply for a grant or loan to recover from damages sustained during Hurricane Irma in 2017 and/or during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Ottley’s initiative comes across as a follow-up to the assessment of the local business climate, as described in a report from the Amsterdam-based Economic Research Foundation SEO. This report mentions for instance that local entrepreneurs often lack the skills to start or to operate a business from a financial as well as an operational perspective.

Entrepreneurs who are interested to participate in the training program should apply by submitting an intake-form. This is available at https://www.aa-acounting.sx/upcoming. Applicants are asked what makes their business (idea) unique and why they should be selected for participation. Applicants should also submit a one-minute business idea via email by August 23 to [email protected].

On August 31, the organizers will announce which participants have been accepted and the training program will launch on September 2 at the Paradise Event Hall.

A&A Accounting is a business support and training center. “We help small businesses starts, grow and succeed,” the company states on its website.