Home
Local News
Projet de loi sanitaire : le pass sanitaire outre-mer a été rejeté à l’Assemblée Nationale, Séance chaotique, texte tronqué. Le gouvernement, privé de majorité absolue, a subi un premier revers à l’Assemblée nationale dans la nuit de mardi à mercredi sur le…, Projet de loi sanitaire : le pass sanitaire…

Projet de loi sanitaire : le pass sanitaire outre-mer a été rejeté à l’Assemblée Nationale, Séance chaotique, texte tronqué. Le gouvernement, privé de majorité absolue, a subi un premier revers à l’Assemblée nationale dans la nuit de mardi à mercredi sur le…, Projet de loi sanitaire : le pass sanitaire…

·1 min read
The content originally appeared on: Martinique FranceAntilles

Post Content

French Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols