RÉGIONAL 2 – 2e journée

Résultats
Eveil – Olympique 2-2
Eclair – C.S. Vauclinois 2-1
Espoir Sainte-Luce – St. Spiritain 2 – 3
Entente Sainte-Anne – New Star 1-1
R.C. Riviere-Pilote – A.S.C. Hirondelle 2-0
S.C. Lamentin – J. S. Eucalyptus 2-0
Classement : 1. St. Spiritain 8 Pts (3). 2. New Star 6 Pts (2); 3. Eveil 6 Pts (1); 4. Olympique 6 Pts (1); 5. Espoir Ste Luce 5 Pts (-1m; 4).
6. C.S. Vauclinois 5 Pts (1); 7. R.C. Rivière- Pilote 5 Pts (1); 8. S.C. Lamentin 5 Pts (0);
9. Eclair 5 Pts (-2); 10. Entente…
175 mots – 04.10.2022