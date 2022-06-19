Home
Second tour des législatives : la carte des résultats, commune par commune, Les électeurs ont de nouveau boudé ce second tour des élections législatives en Martinique, avec seulement 25,71% de participation. L’abstention est toujours très importante. Les…

The content originally appeared on: Martinique FranceAntilles

Les électeurs ont de nouveau boudé ce second tour des élections législatives en Martinique, avec seulement 25,71% de participation. L’abstention est toujours très importante. Les binômes en lice dans les quatre circonscriptions n’ont pas créé l’engouement. Le détail ici, à travers la carte interactive ainsi que le résultat des votes dans les communes.

 

1ère circonscription (Centre Atlantique)
 

Le François

1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 2 296 voix (59,78%)

2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 1 545 voix (40,22%)

Gros-Morne

1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 1 044 voix (59,56%)

2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 709 voix (40,44%)

Le Lamentin

1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 3 080 voix (53,52%)

2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 2 675 voix (46,48%)

Le Robert

1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 3 468 voix (77,62%)

2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 1 000 voix (22,38%)

La Trinité

1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 1 448 voix (66%)

2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 746 voix (34%)

2ème circonscription (Nord)
 

L’Ajoupa-Bouillon

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 170 voix (55,02%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 139 voix (44,98%)

Basse-Pointe

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 457 voix (57,05%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 344 voix (42,95%)


Bellefontaine

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 440 voix (86,27%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 70 voix (13,73%)


Le Carbet

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 728 voix (80,26%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 179 voix (19,74%)

Case-Pilote

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 625 voix (75,39%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 204 voix (24,61%)


Fonds Saint-Denis

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 124 voix (84,93%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 22 voix (15,07%)

Grand-Rivière

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 131 voix (68,59%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 60 voix (31,41%)

Le Lorrain

1 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 2 002 voix (78,17%)

2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 559 voix (21,83%)

Macouba

1 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 106 voix (58,89%)

2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 74 voix (41,11%)

Le Marigot

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 555 voix (66,63%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 278 voix (33,37%)

Le Morne-Rouge

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 731 voix (72,74%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 274 voix (27,26%)


Le Morne-Vert

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 356 voix (81,84%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 79 voix (18,16%)

Le Prêcheur

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 790 voix (93,94%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 51 voix (6,06%)

Saint-Joseph

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 1 369 voix (63,59%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 784 voix (36,41%)


Sainte-Marie

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 2 107 voix (61,61%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 1 313 voix (38,39%)

Saint-Pierre

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 799 voix (70,40%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 336 voix (29,60%)

Schoelcher

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 2 749 voix (71,29%)

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 1 107 voix (28,71%)

3ème circonscription (Fort-de-France)
 

Fort-de-France

1 – M. Johnny HAJJAR (DVG) : 7 813 voix (58,74%)

2 – M. Francis CAROLE (REG) : 5 489 voix (41,26%)

4ème circonscription (Sud)
 

Les Anses d’Arlet

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 538 voix (57,66%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 395 voix (42,34%)

Le Diamant

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 888 voix (69,32%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 393 voix (30,68%)

Ducos

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 2 747 voix (75,14%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 909 voix (24,86%)


Le Marin

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 236 voix (73,84%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 438 voix (26,16%)

Rivière-Pilote

1 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 1 855 voix (52,94%)

2 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 649 voix (47,06%)

Rivière-Salée

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 673 voix (75,02%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 557 voix (24,98%)

Sainte-Anne

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 844 voix (82,83%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 175 voix (17,17%)


Saint-Esprit

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 417 voix (74,58%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 483 voix (25,42%)

Sainte-Luce

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 2 090 voix (86,76%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 319 voix (13,24%)


Trois-Îlets

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 986 voix (81,29%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 227 voix (18,71%)


Le Vauclin

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 261 voix (76,01%)

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 398 voix (23,99%)

