Second tour des législatives : la carte des résultats, commune par commune, Les électeurs ont de nouveau boudé ce second tour des élections législatives en Martinique, avec seulement 25,71% de participation. L’abstention est toujours très importante. Les…

1ère circonscription (Centre Atlantique)
Le François
1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 2 296 voix (59,78%)
2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 1 545 voix (40,22%)
Gros-Morne
1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 1 044 voix (59,56%)
2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 709 voix (40,44%)
Le Lamentin
1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 3 080 voix (53,52%)
2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 2 675 voix (46,48%)
Le Robert
1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 3 468 voix (77,62%)
2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 1 000 voix (22,38%)
La Trinité
1 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 1 448 voix (66%)
2 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 746 voix (34%)
2ème circonscription (Nord)
L’Ajoupa-Bouillon
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 170 voix (55,02%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 139 voix (44,98%)
Basse-Pointe
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 457 voix (57,05%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 344 voix (42,95%)
Bellefontaine
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 440 voix (86,27%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 70 voix (13,73%)
Le Carbet
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 728 voix (80,26%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 179 voix (19,74%)
Case-Pilote
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 625 voix (75,39%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 204 voix (24,61%)
Fonds Saint-Denis
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 124 voix (84,93%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 22 voix (15,07%)
Grand-Rivière
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 131 voix (68,59%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 60 voix (31,41%)
Le Lorrain
1 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 2 002 voix (78,17%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 559 voix (21,83%)
Macouba
1 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 106 voix (58,89%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 74 voix (41,11%)
Le Marigot
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 555 voix (66,63%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 278 voix (33,37%)
Le Morne-Rouge
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 731 voix (72,74%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 274 voix (27,26%)
Le Morne-Vert
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 356 voix (81,84%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 79 voix (18,16%)
Le Prêcheur
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 790 voix (93,94%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 51 voix (6,06%)
Saint-Joseph
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 1 369 voix (63,59%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 784 voix (36,41%)
Sainte-Marie
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 2 107 voix (61,61%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 1 313 voix (38,39%)
Saint-Pierre
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 799 voix (70,40%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 336 voix (29,60%)
Schoelcher
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 2 749 voix (71,29%)
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 1 107 voix (28,71%)
3ème circonscription (Fort-de-France)
Fort-de-France
1 – M. Johnny HAJJAR (DVG) : 7 813 voix (58,74%)
2 – M. Francis CAROLE (REG) : 5 489 voix (41,26%)
4ème circonscription (Sud)
Les Anses d’Arlet
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 538 voix (57,66%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 395 voix (42,34%)
Le Diamant
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 888 voix (69,32%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 393 voix (30,68%)
Ducos
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 2 747 voix (75,14%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 909 voix (24,86%)
Le Marin
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 236 voix (73,84%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 438 voix (26,16%)
Rivière-Pilote
1 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 1 855 voix (52,94%)
2 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 649 voix (47,06%)
Rivière-Salée
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 673 voix (75,02%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 557 voix (24,98%)
Sainte-Anne
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 844 voix (82,83%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 175 voix (17,17%)
Saint-Esprit
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 417 voix (74,58%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 483 voix (25,42%)
Sainte-Luce
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 2 090 voix (86,76%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 319 voix (13,24%)
Trois-Îlets
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 986 voix (81,29%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 227 voix (18,71%)
Le Vauclin
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 261 voix (76,01%)
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 398 voix (23,99%)