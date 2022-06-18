Second tour des législatives : la carte des résultats, commune par commune

1ère circonscription (Centre Atlantique)
Le François
1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :
2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :
Gros-Morne
1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :
2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :
Le Lamentin
1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :
2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :
Le Robert
1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :
2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :
Trinité
1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :
2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :
2ème circonscription (Nord)
L’Ajoupa-Bouillon
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :
Basse-Pointe
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 457 voix
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 344 voix
Bellefontaine
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 440 voix
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 70 voix
Le Carbet
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :
Case-Pilote
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 625 voix
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 204 voix
Fonds Saint-Denis
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 124 voix
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 22 voix
Grand-Rivière
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 131 voix
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 60 voix
Le Lorrain
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :
Macouba
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 74 voix
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 106 voix
Le Marigot
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 555 voix
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 278 voix
Le Morne-Rouge
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 412 voix
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 153 voix
Le Morne-Vert
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :
Le Prêcheur
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 790 voix
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 51 voix
Saint-Joseph
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :
Sainte-Marie
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :
Saint-Pierre
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :
Schoelcher
1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :
2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :
3ème circonscription
Fort-de-France
1 – M. Francis CAROLE (REG) :
2 – M. Johnny HAJJAR (DVG) :
4ème circonscription (Sud)
Les Anses d’Arlet
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 538 voix
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 395 voix
Le Diamant
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :
Ducos
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :
Le Marin
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :
Rivière-Pilote
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :
Rivière-Salée
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :
Sainte-Anne
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :
Saint-Esprit
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :
Sainte-Luce
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :
Trois-Îlets
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :
Le Vauclin
1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 261 voix
2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 398 voix