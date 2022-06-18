Second tour des législatives : la carte des résultats, commune par commune

·4 min read
Second tour des législatives : la carte des résultats, commune par commune
rédaction web
Samedi 18 Juin 2022 – 18h35

LEGISLATIVES 2022 : RESULTATS COMMUNE PAR COMMUNE – DR

Les électeurs ont de nouveau boudé ce second tour des élections législatives en Martinique, avec seulement 20,10% de participation (à 17 heures). L’abstention est toujours très importante. Les binômes en lice dans les quatre circonscriptions n’ont pas créé l’engouement. Le détail ici, à travers la carte interactive ainsi que le résultat des votes dans les communes.

1ère  circonscription (Centre Atlantique)

Le François

1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :

2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :

Gros-Morne

1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :

2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :

Le Lamentin

1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :

2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :

Le Robert

1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :

2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :

Trinité

1 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) :

2 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) :

2ème circonscription (Nord)

L’Ajoupa-Bouillon

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :

Basse-Pointe

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 457 voix

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 344 voix

Bellefontaine

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 440 voix

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 70 voix

Le Carbet

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :

Case-Pilote

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 625 voix

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 204 voix

Fonds Saint-Denis

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 124 voix

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 22 voix

Grand-Rivière

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 131 voix

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 60 voix

Le Lorrain

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :

Macouba

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 74 voix

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 106 voix

Le Marigot

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 555 voix

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 278 voix

Le Morne-Rouge

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 412 voix

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 153 voix

Le Morne-Vert

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :

Le Prêcheur

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 790 voix

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 51 voix

Saint-Joseph

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :

Sainte-Marie

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :

Saint-Pierre

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :

Schoelcher

1 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :

2 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :

3ème circonscription

Fort-de-France

1 – M. Francis CAROLE (REG) :

2 – M. Johnny HAJJAR (DVG) :

4ème circonscription (Sud)

Les Anses d’Arlet

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 538 voix

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 395 voix

Le Diamant

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :

Ducos

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :

Le Marin

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :

Rivière-Pilote

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :

Rivière-Salée

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :

Sainte-Anne

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :

Saint-Esprit

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :

Sainte-Luce

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :

Trois-Îlets

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) :

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :

Le Vauclin

1 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1 261 voix

2 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 398 voix

