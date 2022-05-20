– Sports en Guadeloupe : football, basket-ball, natation, voile, handball, cyclisme… – FranceAntilles.fr

Agenda du week-end
Vendredi
Cyclisme
Grand Prix Cycliste du Conseil Départemental; Etape 4; Sainte-Anne
Départ à 13h; devant le centre culturel
Handball
Coupe région Guadeloupe : demie-finale
19h30 : IHC vs L’Etoile (SF) à Petit-Canal
21h30 : IHC vs JTR (SM) à Petit-Canal
20h: Zayen la HBF vs L’infini (SF) à Fouillole
21h45 : JSA HBC vs ASUP (SM) à Fouillole
Samedi
Cyclisme
Grand Prix Cycliste du Conseil Départemental; Etape 5; Capesterre B-E
Départ à 13h, Avenue Paul Lacavé
Grand Prix les 3 Points
France-Antilles Guadeloupe
248 mots – 20.05.2022