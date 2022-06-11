Tous les résultats du 1er tour des législatives, communes par communes

Rédaction web
Samedi 11 Juin 2022 – 20h20
Les électeurs ont visiblement boudé ce 1er tour des élections législatives en Martinique. L’abstention est très importante. Retrouvez le détail des résultats des votes dans les communes, au fil de la soirée.
1ère circonscription (Centre Atlantique)Le François
1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 51 voix (1,62%)
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 34 voix (1,08%)
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 101 voix (3,21%)
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 36 voix (1,14%)
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 18 voix (0,57%)
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 582 voix (18,51%)
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 131 voix (4,17%)
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 4 voix (0,13%)
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 286 voix (9,09%)
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 26 voix (0,83%)
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 17 voix (0,54%)
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 201 voix (6,39%)
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 957 voix (30,43%)
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 75 voix (2,38%)
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 496 voix (15,77%)
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 124 voix (3,94%)
17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 6 voix (0,19%)Gros-Morne1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 349 voix
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 17 voix
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 69 voix
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 2 voix
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 32 voix
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 271 voix
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 130
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 37 voix
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 70 voix
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 7 voix
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 12 voix
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 143 voix
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 24 voix
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 22 voix
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 135 voix
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 43 voix
17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 4 voixLe Lamentin1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 71 voix (1,38%)
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 177 voix (3,43%)
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 1188 voix (23,04%)
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 50 voix (0,97%)
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 91 voix (1,76%)
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 1169 voix (22,67%)
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 404 voix (7,84%)
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 36 voix (0,70%)
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 537 voix (10,42%)
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 30 voix (0,58%)
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 151 voix (2,93%)
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 623 voix (12,08%)
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 87 voix (1,69%)
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 74 voix (1,44%)
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 241 voix (4,67%)
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 184 voix (3,57%)
17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 43 voix (0,83%)Le Robert1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 69 voix
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 21 voix
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 189 voix
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 49 voix
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 466 voix
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 346 voix
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 196 voix
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 22 voix
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 228 voix
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 23 voix
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 60 voix
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 305 voix
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 55 voix
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 114 voix
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 1075 voix
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 119 voix
17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 14 voixTrinité1 – M. Jonathan TABAR (DVD) : 55 voix (2,92%)
2 – M. Erick VALERE (DVG) : 17 voix (0,90%)
3 – M. Fred SAMOT (DVG) : 236 voix (12,54%)
4 – Mme Joëlle GODARD (UDI) : 31 voix (1,65%)
5 – M. Philippe JEAN-MARIE-ALPHONSINE (DVG) : 18 voix (0,96%)
6 – M. Philippe EDMOND-MARIETTE (REG) : 292 voix (15,52%)
7 – Mme Béatrice BELLAY (SOC) : 294 voix (15,62%)
8 – M. Jean-Pierre PUISARD (REG) : 3 voix (0,08%)
9 – M. Ludovic ROMAIN (DVG) : 184 voix (1,81%)
10 – M. Edryan RANGOLY (REC) : 10 voix (0,10%)
11 – M. Yann MIEVILLY (ECO) : 54 voix (0,33%)
12 – Mme Marie-Noelle DELANNAY (FI) : 345 voix (18,33%)
13 – M. Alain-Claude LAGIER (DVG) : 52 voix (2,36%)
14 – Mme Marie-Hellen MARTHE-DITE-SURELLY (DXG) : 34 voix (1,86%)
15 – M. Jiovanny WILLIAM (DVG) : 192 voix (8,08%)
16 – M. Charles BELIMONT (RN) : 90 voix (4,78%)
17 – M. Eric Thomas CRISPIN (DXG) : 10 voix (0,83%)
2ème circonscription (Nord)L’Ajoupa-Bouillon
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 1 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 51 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 21 voix
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 5 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 4 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 25 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 24 voix
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 62 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 37 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 1 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 4 voix
Basse-Pointe
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 1 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 83 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 63 voix
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 17 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 5 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 10 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 76 voix
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 208 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 11 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 1 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 1 voix
Bellefontaine
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 5 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :175 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 46 voix
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 15 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 4 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 1 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 18 voix
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 52 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 11 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 4 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 1 voix
Le Carbet
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 8 voix (1,13%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 328 voix (46,26%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 125 voix (17,63%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 27 voix (3,81%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 11 voix (1,55%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 4 voix (0,56%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 72 voix (10,16%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 88 voix (12,41%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 39 voix (5,50%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 5 voix (0,71%)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 2 voix (0,28%)
Case-Pilote
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 13
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 236
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 162
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) 26
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) 35
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) 4
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) 81
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) 109
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) 58
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) 6
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) 7
Fonds Saint-Denis
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 2 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 37 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 7 voix
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 3 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 1 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) 0 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 6 voix
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 17 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 2 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 0 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 0 voix
Grand-Rivière
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 0 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 50 voix (48,08%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 5 voix (5,77%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 0 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 0 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 2 voix (1,92%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 6 voix (5,77%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 40 voix (38,46%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 0 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 0 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 0 voix
Le Lorrain
1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 12 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 163 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 80 voix
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 30 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 7 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 8 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 70 voix
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 1385 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 31 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 7 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 7 voix
Macouba1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 2 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 17 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 2 voix
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 0 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 5 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 5 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 5 voix
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 50 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 1 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 5 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 0 voixLe Marigot1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 9 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 240 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 45 voix
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 12 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 3 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 4 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 105 voix
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) 181 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 9 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 6 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 5 voixLe Morne-Rouge1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) :
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) :
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) :
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) :
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) :
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) :
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) :
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) :
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) :
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) :
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) :Le Morne-Vert1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 7 voix (1,93%)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 170 voix (46,83%)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 50 voix (13,77%)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 18 voix (4,96%)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 14 voix (3,86%)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 2 voix (0,55%)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 43 voix (11,85%)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 44 voix (12,12%)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 11 voix (3,03%)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 0 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 4 voix (1,10%)Le Prêcheur1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 0 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 514 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 8 voix
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 4 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 0 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 0 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 5 voix
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 38 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 4 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 0 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 3 voixSaint-Joseph1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC)Sainte-Marie1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG)
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG)
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI)
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN)
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI)
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG)
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG)
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG)
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG)
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG)
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC)Saint-Pierre1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 9 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) 424 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) 61
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 50
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 13 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 4 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 103 voix
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 115 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 29 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 3 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 11 voixSchoelcher1 – Mme Chantal SAINT-OLYMPE (DVG) : 68 voix
2 – M. Marcellin NADEAU (REG) : 908 voix
3 – Mme Karine VARASSE (FI) : 782 voix
4 – M. Max FERRATY (RN) : 158 voix
5 – Mme Astrid RODAP (UDI) : 141 voix
6 – M. Marcel SELLAYE (DXG) : 36 voix
7 – M. Jean-Baptiste Joseph ROTSEN (DVG) : 809
8 – M. Justin PAMPHILE (REG) : 465 voix
9 – Mme Barbara JEAN-ELIE (DVG) : 259 voix
10 – M. Gaétan DUFEAL (DXG) : 35 voix
11 – Mme Cynthia BELLAME (REC) : 38 voix3ème circonscription (Fort-de-France)1 – M. Gabriel JEAN-MARIE (DXG) : 243 voix
2 – Mme Nathalie JOS (REG) 684
3 – Mme Isabelle MOLE (UDI) 195
4 – M. Cédric CRAMPON (RN) 413
5 – M. Daniel ROBIN (DVG) 597
6 – M. Francis CAROLE (REG) 2288
7 – Mme Marie-Jeanne Françoise JEANVILLE (REC) 180 voix
8 – Mme Audrey Arielle GIRAUD (ENS) 420 voix
9 – M. Jean-Michel JEAN-BAPTISTE (DVG) 684 voix
10 – M. Thierry RENARD (FI) 1679 voix
11 – M. Joël BARDET (REG) 180 voix
12 – M. Johnny HAJJAR (DVG) : 4471 voix
13 – M. Noël NEMOUTHE (REG) : 41 voix4ème circonscription (Sud)
Les Anses d’Arlet1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 270
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 0
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 25
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 9
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 9
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 0
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 24
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 9
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 11
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 4
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 232
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 3
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 1
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 330Le Diamant1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 69
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) 3
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) 85
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) 11
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) 52
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) 1
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) 537
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) 43
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) 29
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) 10
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) 392
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) 6
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) 3
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) 213 voixDucos1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 188 voix (6%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 5 voix (0,16%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 106 voix (3,38%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 51 voix (1,63%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 55 voix (1,76%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 8 voix (0,26%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 151 voix (4,82%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 130 voix (4,15%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 61 voix (1,95%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 11 voix (0,35%)
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1592 voix (50,81%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 27 voix (0,86%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 16 voix (0,51%)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 732 voix (23,36%)Le Marin1 – M. David DINAL (DVG)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC)
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG)Rivière-Pilote1 – M. David DINAL (DVG)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC)
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG)Rivière-Salée1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 166 voix (8,52%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 6 voix (0,31%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 86 voix (4,41%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 29 voix (1,49%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 59 voix (3,03%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 3 voix (0,15%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 120 voix (6,16%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 74 voix (3,80%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 52 voix (2,67%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC)
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG)Sainte-Anne1- M. David DINAL (DVG) : 53 voix
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 6 voix
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 31
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) 66
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) 15
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) 2
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) 41
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) 31
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) 31
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) 5
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) 393
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) 3
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) 7
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) :123Saint-Esprit1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 71
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 4
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) 31
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 34 voix
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 9 voix
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 4 voix
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 59 voix
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 48 voix
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 28 voix
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 6 voix
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 823 voix
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 17 voix
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 7 voix
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 375 voixSainte-Luce1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 223 voix
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 1 voix
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 85 voix
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 27 voix
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 28 voix
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 8 voix
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 111 voix
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 67 voix
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 47 voix
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 10 voix
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 1350 voix
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 15 voix
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 7 voix
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 224 voixTrois-Îlets1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 139 voix
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) 1 voix
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 181 voix
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 47 voix
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 69 voix
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 37 voix
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 55 voix
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 83 voix
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 65 voix
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 26 voix
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 438 voix
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 22 voix
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 20 voix
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 170 voixLe Vauclin1 – M. David DINAL (DVG) : 74 voix (5,33%)
2 – M. Richard Darius MIRANDE (DVG) : 5 voix (0,36%)
3 – Mme Karine THERESE (ECO) : 48 voix (3,46%)
4 – M. David Thérèse LIMERY (DVG) : 18 voix (1,30%)
5 – Mme Laurence TIBERINUS (ENS) : 29 voix (2,09%)
6 – M. Edouard TINAUGUS (DVG) : 9 voix (0,65%)
7 – M. Ruddy DUVILLE (DVG) : 84 voix (6,05%)
8 – M. Philippe PETIT (UDI) : 47 voix (3,38%)
9 – M. Nicolas OCCOLIER (RN) : 65 voix (4,68%)
10 – Mme Célia SAINTE-ROSE (REC) : 8 voix (0,58%)
11 – M. Jean-Philippe NILOR (REG) : 638 voix (45,93%)
12 – Mme Mélanie SULIO (DXG) : 11 voix (0,79%)
13 – M. Jean-Marc LUSBEC (LR) : 7 voix (0,50%)
14 – M. Alfred MARIE-JEANNE (REG) : 346 voix (24,91%)
Tous les résultats du 1er tour des …