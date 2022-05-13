Une éclipse lunaire totale dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi

The content originally appeared on: Martinique FranceAntilles
Une nouvelle éclipse lunaire totale se tiendra ce week-end entre 22h28 et 01h55 et sera visible par toute la Martinique.
