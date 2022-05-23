Voici les 57 candidats pour élections législatives en Guadeloupe

Chaque candidat s’est enregistré avec un suppléant.
La Préfecture de Saint Barthélemy et Saint Martin n’a pas encore publié de liste de candidats pour cette circonscription.
Circonscription 1
La circonscription est composée des: Abymes, Marie-Galante, Morne-à-l’Eau, Pointe-à-Pitre.
Le député sortant est Olivier Serva
Candidat 1: Mr CECE Raphaël / Mme DIAKOK Danielle
Candidat 2: Mr SERVA Olivier / Mme MANETTE Sandra
Candidat 3: Mr ANGOL Henri / Mr MOULLOU Ricardo
Candidat 4: Mr NABAJOTH Alix / F BARBETIN-SOURHOU Hugette
Candidat 5: Mr FARO Rudy / Mme BAHADOUR Marie-France
Candidat 6: Mr FABULAS Thierry / Mme BALAY Solise
Candidat 7: Mr BIRAS Dominique / Mme PASSE-COUTRIN Liliane
Candidat 8: Mr JACOBY-KOALY Francillonne / Mme BELAIR Dolorès
Candidat 9: Mr CIVILISE Christian / Mme MILNE John
Candidat 10: Mr JEAN-PHILIPPE Eric / Mr BERTILI Angelin, Robert
Candidat 11: Mme MONTOUT Nadège / Mr BAVARDAY Philippe
Candidat 12: Mme SMITE Marie / Mr ALPHONSINE Christian
Circonscription 2
La circonscription est composée d’d’ Anse-Bertrand, La Désirade, Le Gosier, Le Moule, Petit-Canal, Port-Louis, Saint-François, Sainte-Anne.
La députée sortante est Justine Bénin.
Candidat 1: Mr Dun FERUS/ Mme Mercedès PLATON
Candidat 2: Mme Sonia RETOUR/ Mr LEMONY Raymond
Candidat 3: Mme Justine BENIN/ Mr Bernard PANCREL
Candidat 4: Mme Pauline COUVIN/ Mme Nadège DAMOISEAU
Candidat 5: M. Ludovic TOLASSY/ Mr Paco ISKANDAR
Candidat 6: M. Michel TOLA/ Mr Mathias MIXTUR
Candidat 7: Mme Christiane DELANNAY-CLARA/ Mr Teddy MONDOR
Candidat 8: Mr Michel GIRDARY-RAMSSAMY / Mme Pamela POMMIER
Candidat 9: Mme Nancy MATHIAS/ Mr Patrick ROQUELAURE
Candidat 10: Mme Paola PLANTIER/ Mme Caroline PISANNE
Candidat 11: Mr Christian BAPTISTE / Mme Natasha GORDON
Candidat 12: Mme Aline CERIL/ Mr Gérard VALENTINO
Candidat 13: Mr Gérald BOUGRER/ Mr Raymond MOLIA
Candidat 14: Mr Steeve ROUYAR-CIREDERF/ Mr Teddy TONGA
Candidat 15: Mme Michelle MAXO
Circonscription 3
La circonscription est composée de : Baie-Mahault, Deshaies, Goyave, Lamentin, Petit-Bourg, Pointe-Noire, Sainte-Rose
Le député sortant est Max Mathiasin
Les candidats sont:
Candidat 1: Mr Christian-Georges HENRY-LEO/ Mr Patrick MANGO
Candidat 2 : Mr Hubert QUIABA/ Mr Keyci HERMANTIN
Candidat 3: Mr Ferdy LOUISY/ Mr Jim LAPIN
Candidat 4: Mme Sidjie ESDRAS/ Mme Marie-Agnès CASTROT
Candidat 5: Mr Raphaël LAPIN/ Mr Merlin MELANE
Candidat 6: Mr Rody TOLASSY/ Mme Murielle SINIVASSIN
Candidat 7: Mr Fauvert SAVAN/ Mme Jenna CHERY
Candidat 8: Mme Marie-Laure AIGLE/ Mr Georges VIROLAN
Candidat 9: Mme Béatrice GAMA/ Mme Marie-Gabrielle MARGUERITE
Candidat 10: Mr Félix Alain FLEMIN/ Mme Denise NAGAU
Candidat 11: Mme Delphine PIERQUIN/ Mr Henri DINARD
Candidat 12 : Mr José TORIBIO/ Mr Bernard ABDOUL-MANINROUDINE
Candidat 13 : Mr Grégory CABRION/ Mr Willy SALCEDE
Candidat 14: Mme Sylvie CHAMMOUGON ANNO/ Mr Lucien BEAUZOR
Candidat 15: Mr Fabrice LUCE/ Mme Monique F MANNE
Candidat 16 : Mr Max MATHIASIN/Mr Didier, Marc MARICEL
Candidat 17: Mr Prévert MAYENGO/ Mme Sabine HILLIGER
Candidat 18: Mr René-Claude ARGIS/ Mr Claude VALORIS
Candidat 19: Mr Gilbert EDINVAL/ Mme Aurelie ALBERT
Candidat 20: Mr Paul, Eric CONFIAC/ Mme Sandrine, Nina WORICK
Circonscription 4
La circonscription est composée de: Baillif, Basse-Terre, Bouillante, Capesterre-Belle-Eau, Gourbeyre, Saint-Claude, Trois-Rivières, Vieux-Fort, Vieux-Habitants, Les Saintes
La Députée sortante Hélène Christophe-Vainqueur ne se représente pas
Les candidats sont:
Candidat 1: Mr Martin Germain PARAN / Mme Lydie MONTHOUEL
Candidat 2 : Mme Marguerite CIVIS/ Mr Francis THENARD
Candidat 3 : Mr Jordan COUDRET/ Mme Lita DAHOMAY
Candidat 4 : Mr Jean-Yves RAMASSAMY/ Mr Judex HENRI
Candidat 5 : Mme Marie-Luce PENCHARD/ Mme Murielle DORVILLE
Candidat 6 : Mme Lucile LUTIN/ Mme Betty ESTRIPEAUT
Candidat 7 : Mr Cédric LOUPADIERE/ Mr Davy JULIENO
Candidat 8 : Mr Christian ZOZIO/ Mr Walter HILLIGER
Candidat 9 : Mr Alain AVRIL/ Mr Didier LEON
Candidat 10 : Mme Yanetti PAISLEY/ Mr Jocelyn ZOU
Candidat 11 : Mme Christine HOUBLON/ Mr Narcisse HAGUY
Candidat 12 : Mr Elie CALIFER/ Mmme Nadia CARLE-MATIAS