Youth Orchestra and Family String Band highlight cultural heritage with concert at Divi Resort – StMaartenNews.com – News Views Reviews & Interviews

December 25, 2022
The content originally appeared on:
StMaartenNews
PHILIPSBURG — The National Institute of Arts (NIA) hosted a concert at the Divi Resort with the Family String Band with its lead vocalist Edsel Eusebius and NIA’s Youth Orchestra. “With this project we would like to continue the legacy of St. Maarten’s cultural heritage,” NIA-director Arlene Halley said. “This is about instilling a sense […]
